Crime Judge tells ex-Southwest football star he threw away future, ‘and that makes me sad’ September 24, 2019 04:57 PM

Qui'untae Deshawn Clowers, 19, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. He stood before Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms and during his sentencing couldn't explain what compelled him to rob a man in April 2018.