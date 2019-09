Crime Mother wails as Macon judge sends teenage killer away for life September 13, 2019 02:33 PM

A Bibb County jury on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, decided the fate of an 18-year-old Macon man who went on trial for murder in the shooting death of his uncle, James Robert Young Jr., in June 2017 in east Macon. Judge Howard Z. Simms lectured the killer.