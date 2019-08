Crime Judge reads verdict in Macon murder case against Tirell Mitchell August 08, 2019 04:23 PM

At the Macon murder trial of Tirell Darnell Mitchell on Thursday, April 8, 2019, Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms read the jury's verdict. Mitchell was accused in the April 14, 2018, shooting death of Jim Jullian "Jimmy Jam" Baldwin.