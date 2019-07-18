Georgia man charged with murder in quadruple stabbing death of mother, 3 children

Mother, children killed in stabbing at Columbus apartment Police are investigating the stabbing deaths of four people, a mother and three children, at an apartment at Elizabeth Canty Homes. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced 29-year old Jerrica Spellman and her children dead on July 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are investigating the stabbing deaths of four people, a mother and three children, at an apartment at Elizabeth Canty Homes. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced 29-year old Jerrica Spellman and her children dead on July 17, 2019.

Columbus, Georgia, police have arrested and charged a man in the Wednesday night stabbing death of a mother and her three children.

Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, is charged with four counts of murder (family violence), according to Lt. Greg Touchberry.

No other arrests are expected, Touchberry said.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Chief Rocky Boren said Jackson and 29-year old Jerrica Spellman had a history of domestic violence. Police believe Jackson is the father of Spellman’s children.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court July 20 at 9 a.m. It’s expected to be rescheduled for July 26 at 9 a.m.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan responded to Elizabeth Canty Homes Wednesday night and pronounced four people dead around 9:45 p.m.

Spellman; King Jackson, a 3-year-old boy; Kensley Jackson, a 1-year-old girl; and Kristen Jackson, a 1-month-old girl were all killed in the stabbing, according to Bryan.

“It’s a tragic situation. One of the most brutal that I have seen in my seven years as coroner,” Bryan said.

Columbus police remained on the scene Thursday morning.

Bryan said the bodies will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call (706) 225-4367 or email msitler@columbusga.org.

Staff writers Allie Dean and Sundra Hominik contributed to this report.