Crime Witness to 20’s Pub & Subs crash said noise was like ‘a bomb gone off’ July 09, 2019 11:06 AM

Daniel Boudreault was sitting next to the window at 20's Pub & Subs when a pickup truck driven by Billy Wayne Goodwin crashed into the bar. Boudreault said it sounded like a bomb going off. Here are photos from inside after the incident.