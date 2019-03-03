These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Jimmie J. Caracillo
Age: 41
Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
Ja’Kwontez L. Glover
Age: 29
Description: Black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds
Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Exploitation of the Elderly and three counts Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Kyle F. Piotrowski
Age: 21
Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Terroristic Threats and Acts
Timothy B. Little
Age: 33
Description: White male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 185 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Burglary, Felony Theft By Taking and Criminal Trespassing
Kristy N. Cross
Age: 34
Description: Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office from Forgery 1st Degree Felony, Obstruction, Giving False Information and Driving on Suspended License
Cregg Jones
Age: 33
Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds
Details: Was wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
