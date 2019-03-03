Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

March 03, 2019 04:53 PM

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Caracillo, Jimmie J_fitted.jpeg
Jimmie J. Caracillo

Jimmie J. Caracillo

Age: 41

Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft By Receiving Stolen Property

Glover, Ja’Kwontez L_fitted.jpeg
Ja’Kwontez L. Glover

Ja’Kwontez L. Glover

Age: 29

Description: Black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds

Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Exploitation of the Elderly and three counts Financial Transaction Card Fraud

Piotrowski, Kyle F_fitted.jpeg
Kyle F. Piotrowski

Kyle F. Piotrowski

Age: 21

Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Terroristic Threats and Acts

Little, Timothy B_fitted.jpeg
Timothy B. Little

Timothy B. Little

Age: 33

Description: White male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 185 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Burglary, Felony Theft By Taking and Criminal Trespassing

Cross, Kristi N_fitted.jpeg
Kristy N. Cross

Kristy N. Cross

Age: 34

Description: Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office from Forgery 1st Degree Felony, Obstruction, Giving False Information and Driving on Suspended License

Jones, Creg_fitted.jpeg
Cregg Jones

Cregg Jones

Age: 33

Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds

Details: Was wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Theft By Receiving Stolen Property

  Comments  