Laurens County grandfather charged with murder in grandson’s shooting death

A Dublin man argued with family members before his grandfather shot and killed him Sunday, investigators say.

At about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Laurens County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting at 1641 Railroad Street in Montrose, according to a Laurens County sheriff’s news release.

Charles Christopher Patterson, 28, of Pond Road in Dublin, was fatally wounded after arguing with others at the home of his grandfather, Ervin Blash, who lives at the address on Railroad Street.

About a half-dozen people had gathered at the house when Blash got involved in the argument, Laurens County sheriff’s Capt. Chris Bracewell said Monday.

“He went in and got a gun and shot him,” Bracewell said. “It’s a bad situation all around.”

Blash was arrested, charged with murder and is being held in the Laurens County Law Enforcement Center.

Other charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation.