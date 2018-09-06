Judge accepts guilty plea for killing two Peach deputies

Macon murder suspect Julian Charles Kongquee, 18, appeared in Bibb County Magistrate Court Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, and requested a commitment hearing on the charge related to the death of Leonard Spivey Jr. at Chick-fil-A.
A Michigan inmate who was already in prison for possessing child pornography will continue to spend more time behind bars for keeping drawings of children having sex with adults, an appeals court decided.
A man was shot multiple times Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Carriage Hills Apartments in north Macon. He's been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard.
Sam Poss's parents, Christian and Nicole Poss, separately read statements asking Houston County Superior Court Judge Edward D. Lukemire to sentence Dakota White life in prison without parole during a pre-sentencing hearing Aug. 23, 2018.
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
This is body camera video from the jail booking of India Martin, who accused a Fort Valley police officer of brutalizing her. Later, she pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of police for kicking a different officer while being booked in the jail.
India Martin taunts and threatens law enforcement officers who booked her in jail on a charge of battery. She posted on Facebook that she was a victim of police brutality but later pleaded guilty to obstruction of police.
Houston County Superior Court Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams tells 42-year-old Vernon Jerome Gibson why he had no recourse but to sentence Gibson to the maximum for vehicular homicide in a 2016 crash in which Gibson was fleeing from a sheriff's deputy.
Roswell police officers pulled over a 13-year-old male for driving a golf cart down Highway 9 in Roswell, Ga. The sergeant said the teen, who refused to give police his mom's correct contact information, wouldn't cooperate if it was warm.
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Clif Woody goes over details of a 1988 rape committed by Homer Ridley III to Superior Court Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams. Adams sentenced Ridley to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the rape.
Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig speaks to the media after Homer Ridley III of Warner Robins was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to a 1994 murder.
