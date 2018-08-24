Person shot at north Macon apartments

A man was shot multiple times Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Carriage Hills Apartments in north Macon. He's been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard.
