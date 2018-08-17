Robbers strike at 2 Flash Foods stores 9 miles apart

Two Flash Food convenience stores were held up early Friday in Warner Robins and Macon.
Just after 1:20 a.m., a black man dressed in all black held up the Flash Foods at 10136 Hawkinsville Road, across from Elberta Road, Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said.
No one was hurt in that holdup as the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the store on the north side of Warner Robins, Parson said.
Less than 45 minutes later, the Flash Foods at 4314 Pio Nono Ave. was robbed in south Macon.
A black gunman dressed in dark gray clothing with a blue bandana covering his face took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
He also was wearing gloves while carrying a silver handgun.
The Telegraph is working to determine whether authorities believe the cases are linked.
Tuesday morning, Gulf Food Mart clerk Alpeshkumar Prajapati was shot to death during an apparent robbery at the Gulf Food Mart at the corner of Napier Avenue and Bartlett Street.
The two masked gunmen wearing gloves during that homicide are still on the run.
Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
