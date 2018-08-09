Two kick out the plexiglass of the door frame to burglarize a Dollar General in Macon

Two people burglarized a Dollar General on Houston Avenue in Macon early Thursday.
The suspects kicked out the plexiglass of the door frame, and one went inside and stole a DVD and cigar products, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
A photograph of the suspect who went inside the store was released by the sheriff’s office. The suspect was wearing denim shorts with his shirt on his head.
The second suspect remained outside. The burglary took place between 2 and 2:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or the burglary is asked to contact sheriff’s investigator Amanda Baker at 478-803-2597 or abaker@maconbibb.us, or leave an anonymous tip with Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.
