He ran from officers at liquor store but drugs he left behind sent him to jail, cops say

A Macon man got away from law enforcement last month but after he left drugs in his vehicle they caught up with him weeks later.

Melvin Curry Jr., 34, of Vacation Drive in east Bibb County, was picked up Tuesday afternoon by members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and sheriff’s deputies, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.

On July 11, Curry ran away from deputies at the Thunderbird Package store at 2585 Emery Highway, the release stated.

He left behind his automobile which contained various quantities of drugs, deputies say.

Curry is being held in the Bibb County jail on an $8450 bond on charges of drug possession and trafficking.

Anyone with information about Curry is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.