Accused gunman arrested after man shot in the chest

The nearly three week search for an accused gunman ended on his street Tuesday afternoon.

Montago Javon Mann, 27, was arrested on an aggravated assault charge from a shooting July 21 on Case Street, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.





Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Bibb deputies arrested Mann on James Street, where he lives off Log Cabin Drive.

Mann was identified as the suspect hours after 28-year-old John Willie Ellison was critically wounded in the chest on the 3600 block of Case Street, off Mumford Road.

After Ellison was shot, the gunman, who was wearing a stocking cap, ran away.

Investigators would still like to talk to anyone with information in the shooting.

Tipsters can call 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous leads to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.