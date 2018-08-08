Loud music led to gunfire, sending paralyzed former firefighter to jail

A Lizella man remains in jail after allegedly firing a gun in a dispute over loud music.
Former Macon-Bibb County firefighter Ronald Kyle Livingston was arrested Aug. 2 on two counts of aggravated assault after shots were fired at the Lake Tobesofkee Store at 6024 Moseley Dixon Road, according to the incident report.
Magistrate Judge Barbara Harris denied bond for the 32-year-old, who was paralyzed in a 2015 crash on Eisenhower Parkway.
“I felt like he was a threat,” Harris told The Telegraph. Her decision was based on conversations with investigators, she said.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to the store last week after Livingston reportedly argued with a man at the gas pumps over the music playing in his car.
A woman riding with Livingston, who is in a wheelchair and has a car equipped with hand controls, had told him to not worry about it, but he confronted the man.
Rashaad Robinson, whose age was not listed in the sheriff’s incident report, was leaving the store when Livingston told him to turn down the music, the report stated.
The two argued, Livingston pulled a gun he keeps in his vehicle and fired two shots, according to the report.
Sheriff’s crime lab technicians later recovered a pair of shell casings near the gas pumps.
Livingston’s passenger said she feared for her life and ran into the store for safety, and Robinson fled toward the woods across Moseley Dixon Road, the report stated.
When the woman got back in the car, Livingston drove toward Robinson, who ran deeper in the woods, according to witness accounts.
Livingston was later arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
This was not the first time he has been accused of violence.
In the summer of 2014, he was arrested and charged with child cruelty after the bruising of a toddler, the daughter of a woman who was pregnant with his child.
At the time, the 28-year-old Livingston, who had nearly four years on the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department, was placed on administrative leave.
The case was transferred from Bibb County Superior Court to State Court of Bibb County, and the charge was reduced to misdemeanor battery family violence in late 2014, according to court records.
Livingston was back on the fire department and was on his way to work when he was critically injured less than three months later.
He was treated at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, and friends rallied to support him and help him pay medical expenses.
State Court declined to prosecute Livingston on the battery charge in December 2016.
He was no longer employed by the fire department at the time of the shooting, Chief Marvin Riggins said through an assistant.
Livingston is expected to remain in jail while his aggravated assault case is pending in Bibb County Superior Court.
