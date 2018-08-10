Georgia woman taunts, threatens cops during arrest
India Martin taunts and threatens law enforcement officers who booked her in jail on a charge of battery. She posted on Facebook that she was a victim of police brutality but later pleaded guilty to obstruction of police.
This is body camera video from the jail booking of India Martin, who accused a Fort Valley police officer of brutalizing her. Later, she pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of police for kicking a different officer while being booked in the jail.
Houston County Superior Court Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams tells 42-year-old Vernon Jerome Gibson why he had no recourse but to sentence Gibson to the maximum for vehicular homicide in a 2016 crash in which Gibson was fleeing from a sheriff's deputy.
Roswell police officers pulled over a 13-year-old male for driving a golf cart down Highway 9 in Roswell, Ga. The sergeant said the teen, who refused to give police his mom's correct contact information, wouldn't cooperate if it was warm.
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Clif Woody goes over details of a 1988 rape committed by Homer Ridley III to Superior Court Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams. Adams sentenced Ridley to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the rape.
Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig speaks to the media after Homer Ridley III of Warner Robins was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to a 1994 murder.
Deniese Cail, of Byron, Georgia, explains why she is mourning the death of one of her son's convicted killers. Melissa Burgeson died in April while serving a life sentence in the 1992 killing of 17-year-old Keith Young, of Warner Robins.
Murder suspect Dakota White gives details to the death of Sam Poss during Perry police department video. White, now 19, said he and another teen, Brandon Warren, now 20, had a suicide pact but wanting to see what it felt to kill someone first.
GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson describes the events that unfolded after Centerville officer Jeremy Mashuga was shot late Friday, April 27, 2018. Perry Baggett was taken into custody after an all-night standoff, Ricketson said.
Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard said the Hornet convenient store clerk threw a padlock at would be robbers just before 7 a.m. Friday, April 27, 2018. The man was shot while trying to open the store at 3109 Hillcrest Ave. in Macon
Prosecutors this week showed jurors in the murder trial of Brandon Trayvon Haywood footage recorded by a security camera on the porch of Marcus Braswell the night Braswell was shot to death in 2016. The video shows two men, one with a gun, slip in.
Bibb County, Georgia, Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms lectures a heroin addict he is sending to rehab on Monday, April 9, 2018, in Macon. The judge tells the addict, 'Get clean or you're gonna die."
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes reports of a cursing street preacher and her stolen wig, a mysterious find in a flower garden, and a troubling text message. Narrated by Teleg