Woman arrested in drive-by shooting in Warner Robins

A woman has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting last month in Warner Robins.
Diaquqveous Meshiauna Young, 22, of Warner Robins, has been charged with three counts each of aggravated assault and terroristic acts.
Young is accused of driving by a Kingsbury Circle residence in a green sports utility vehicle and firing toward the home to terrorize Shalonda Holiday, Darius Rumph and Derrick Blackshear, according to warrants.
Rumph was standing outside the home when Young allegedly opened fire with a black 9 mm semi-automatic pistol just after 1 a.m. July 22, warrants said.
Young remained jailed without bond in the Houston County Detention Center on Wednesday since her arrest two days earlier.
