Edwin Sanchez, top left, Ismael Ramirez, top right, Darvin Villatoro, bottom right, Erick Mondragon, bottom left
Crime

Methamphetamine trafficking busted between Gwinnett and Jones counties, sheriff says

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

July 12, 2018 10:33 AM

A month-long investigation led to the arrests of four men from north of Atlanta who are accused of trafficking methamphetamine to Middle Georgia.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office worked with Gray police and the Georgia departments of corrections and community supervision to arrest Edwin Sanchez, Darvin Villatoro, Erick Mondragon and Ismael Ramirez, all of the Gwinnett County area.

Sheriff Butch Reece posted the arrests on Facebook Wednesday, along with photographs of two pounds of methamphetamine and a 7.62 rifle seized in the bust.

All four, who were arrested on July 4, are being held without bond on charges of trafficking meth and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

