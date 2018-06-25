10-year-old shot inside a house as bullets came from street, cops say

A child inside a home was wounded by gunfire early Monday in a Warner Robins shooting.

At about 12 a.m., the 10-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

Police officers found evidence indicating the shots came from the street in the 100 block of Parkway Drive and hit the juvenile inside the residence, which is a couple of blocks from the intersection of North Davis and Green Street.

No one else was hurt.

Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to call Detective Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.