Macon woman, 62, charged in shotgun robbery. Weapon, cash recovered.

A 62-year-old Macon woman has been arrested in the shotgun robbery of a Dollar General on Friday afternoon and the attempted robbery of a SunTrust Bank earlier that same day.

Ernestine Rolin was being held Saturday without bond at the Bibb County jail on charges of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, according to online jail records.

Investigators were able to get a description of her vehicle, a look out was posted and patrol deputies initiated a traffic stop on Williamson Road about three hours after the Dollar General armed robbery, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The shotgun and stolen money were recovered at her home, the release said.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, a woman, later identified as Rolin, walked into the Dollar General at 3824 Pio Nono Ave. and demanded money from the clerk, the release said.

Rolin, who was dressed in black and covered her face with a scarf, fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Just before 11 a.m., she also allegedly came into SunTrust Bank at 3600 Mercer University Drive and passed a note to a clerk demanding money. When she didn’t get any money, she fled, the release said.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.