Here’s what you need to know about the city council races in Houston County

Early voting began Tuesday for council races in three Houston County cities.

Warner Robins, Perry and Centerville all have contested council races for the Nov. 5 election.

In all three cities, early voting will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 1. There is no Saturday voting. Voting started on Tuesday this week because of Columbus Day.

In Warner Robins, eight candidates are vying for three seats. Stephen Baughier, Charlie Bibb and Eric Langston are competing for the Post 2 seat that was held by Carolyn Robbins, who did not seek re-election. She died Sept. 30.

Post 4 Councilman Tim Thomas is facing a challenge from Kevin Lashley, and Post 6 incumbent Larry Curtis Jr. is being challenged by Miranda Britt and Jon Nichols. Early voting is at City Hall.

In Centerville, Post 3 Councilman Michael Evans is being challenged by Susan Lemme, a retired librarian. Early voting will be held at City Hall.

In Perry, John James, Jimmy McLeod, Gary Moulliet and Joy Peterson are running for the District 2 Post 2 seat held by William Jackson, who did not seek re-election. Early voting will be held at the Houston County Board of Elections office in the Old Courthouse in downtown Perry.

Anyone uncertain of their council district or polling place can visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s myvoter page online and enter their name.