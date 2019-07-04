Photos: Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration

CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Fireworks are let off during the Independence Day celebration in Warner Robins Wednesday night.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Air Force color guard presents the colors to begin the Independence Day Celebration in Warner Robins.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Frances Billow sings the national anthem to begin the Independence Day Celebration in Warner Robins.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Rebecca Howell of Cochran, a former contestant on The Voice, performs at the Independence Day Celebration in Warner Robins.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Seen at the Independence Day celebration in Warner Robins.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Better Than Ezra performs at the Independence Day celebration in Warner Robins.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra performs at the Independence Day celebration in Warner Robins.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Seen at the Independence Day celebration in Warner Robins.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Seen at the Independence Day celebration in Warner Robins.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Seen at the Independence Day celebration in Warner Robins.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 James Arthur Payne Jr. of Better Than Ezra performs at the Independence Day celebration in Warner Robins.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Seen at the Independence Day celebration in Warner Robins.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Seen at the Independence Day celebration in Warner Robins.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Fireworks are let off during the Independence Day celebration in Warner Robins Wednesday night.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Seen at the Independence Day celebration in Warner Robins.
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Warner Robins, GA, 7/3/19 Seen at the Independence Day celebration in Warner Robins.
