Group has unique vision to save New Perry Hotel while helping others

The HALO Group in Perry, Ga., is under contract to buy the New Perry Hotel and turn it into a place where adults with developmental disabilities can live and work. They believe City Council is trying to stop their plans, but the city denies it.
Airport open house features planes of all sizes

The Perry-Houston County Airport hosted a Fly-In and Open House Saturday. The event featured exhibits from the Guardian Center, a Georgia State Patrol helicopter, Perry R.C. Flyers, Vintage Chevrolet Car Club and Discovery flights by Perry Air.