Group has unique vision to save New Perry Hotel while helping others
The HALO Group in Perry, Ga., is under contract to buy the New Perry Hotel and turn it into a place where adults with developmental disabilities can live and work. They believe City Council is trying to stop their plans, but the city denies it.
Houston County sheriff's Capt. Ronnie Harlowe says a woman has barricaded herself in a residence on Glenwood Avenue on Thursday afternoon after sheriff's deputies attempted to serve a warrant for her arrest.
Sam Poss's parents, Christian and Nicole Poss, separately read statements asking Houston County Superior Court Judge Edward D. Lukemire to sentence Dakota White life in prison without parole during a pre-sentencing hearing Aug. 23, 2018.
Houston County Superior Court Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams tells 42-year-old Vernon Jerome Gibson why he had no recourse but to sentence Gibson to the maximum for vehicular homicide in a 2016 crash in which Gibson was fleeing from a sheriff's deputy.
Al Pearson, owner of Pearson Farm in Fort Valley, plans to make a mold of a 1.8 pound-peach that was harvested on the farm Wednesday. If confirmed by Guinness World Records, the peach will be the world's heaviest on record.
Hillis “Al” Cunliffe and Dave Kowalski visited the Museum of Aviation Monday to view the C-7A Caribou and help answer questions to restoration crews. Cunliffe and Kowalski are Air Force veterans and former crew chiefs on the C-7As.
The Perry-Houston County Airport hosted a Fly-In and Open House Saturday. The event featured exhibits from the Guardian Center, a Georgia State Patrol helicopter, Perry R.C. Flyers, Vintage Chevrolet Car Club and Discovery flights by Perry Air.
Adrian Saucedo-Luviano, the proprietor of La Calentana, a small bakery and takeout restaurant in Tifton, was pulled over in Houston County in April 2018 for an alleged window tint violation. He says he was pulled over because he’s Hispanic.