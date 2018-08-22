Body found in car at Warner Robins grocery store was there for over a day

The death of a Warner Robins man found in his car has been ruled by the GBI as natural, the Houston County coroner says.
Henry Love, 59, died of heart disease, said Coroner Danny Galpin. Love had a history of congestive heart failure, Galpin said.
Just after 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, Warner Robins police officers were called to the Food Depot at 2203 Watson Blvd. where Love was found dead inside his vehicle.
Love had been parked there for about a day-and-a-half, Galpin said.
A passerby saw Love behind the wheel with his head slumped over and went inside the store and told the manager he thought something was wrong.
The manager called police.
Police initially investigated the death as “suspicious,” according to a Warner Robins police news release.
The GBI declined to do an autopsy, Galpin said, because there was no indication of anything other than a natural death.
