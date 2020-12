Community View a walkthrough of Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza December 21, 2020 11:37 AM

2020 marks the fourth year of the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza in Macon, Georgia. More than 500,000 lights span four city blocks and dance to music from the produced by the Macon Pops and runs from 6 - 10 p.m. through January 3.