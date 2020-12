Community Take a look at this massive drive-thru Christmas lights display in Middle Georgia December 08, 2020 02:58 PM

C.J. Upright and his family have been creating a large Christmas lights display at their home in Forsyth for years. Upright said he spent roughly $4000 on lights, gravel and a new power pole to create a 1/4 mile drive-thru display for the first time.