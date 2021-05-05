Do you have $1 million to spare? Take a look at Macon’s most expensive houses for sale

The demand for houses in Macon and the country has skyrocketed over the past year, and houses are selling for much higher prices in 2021.

The Macon housing market currently has five properties for sale for more than $1 million.

Here is a list of the most expensive houses for sale in Macon on Zillow, an online real estate marketplace.

133 Clearwater Plantation Drive

At more than 7,000 square feet, this house is located in the Clearwater Plantation Subdivision, a gated community in north Macon.

The five bedroom home has five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, and it has been on Zillow for 13 days.

Price: $1.65 million

Price per square foot: $233

1146 Saint Andrews Drive

With six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and one half bathroom, this mansion has five garages, a finished walk-out basement, a gunite saltwater pool, spa, natural gas outdoor kitchen and fire pit.

The house overlooks a stocked pond on a 2.55 acre lot, and the property has been on Zillow for five days.

Price: $1.55 million

Price per square foot: $189

34 Shi Road

Morgan View Farm is for sale, and it features a three bedroom, two bathroom home on 19.37 acres of farmland.

In addition to the 1,800 square foot house, the property comes with a studio apartment, three separate barns with 23 stalls, an 11,000 square foot covered arena, five pastures with piped water and four paddocks with cross fences.

Price: $1.499 million

Price per square foot: $833

1 River Trace

This 5,825 square foot house is located on the Ocmulgee River and sits on 5 acres with 675 feet of waterfront property.

The house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half bathrooms and is located at the end of the road with no thru traffic.

Price: $1.399 million

Price per square foot: $240

5791 Kentucky Downs Drive

With 8.81 wooded acres, this Mediterranean architectural estate has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

The 8,483 square foot mansion has a 1760 square foot solarium with a wet bar, exercise room, wine cellar and a sauna as well as a heated swimming pool.

Price: $1.09 million

Price per square foot: $128