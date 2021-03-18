Local

Most of Middle Georgia under a tornado watch until 9 a.m. as severe storms hit

As severe storms sweep northeast through Georgia, several Middle Georgia counties are under a tornado watch until 1 p.m.

The storm system is bringing rain and wind, along with chances for hail, flash flooding and tornadoes. Here are the most current severe weather advisories from the National Weather service:

Here’s how the National Weather Service describes the storm: “Clusters of thunderstorms with embedded rotation will likely persist for the next few hours from the Florida Panhandle into southwest Georgia, with the potential to produce a few tornadoes and damaging winds.

“The tornado watch area is approximately along and 50 statute miles east and west of a line from 85 miles northeast of Albany to 10 miles southeast of Apalachicola, Florida.”

Schools go virtual

Due to the potential severe weather, these Middle Georgia school districts have moved to virtual education today:

Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning

There is a distinction between a tornado watch — which most of Middle Georgia is currently under — and tornado warning. According to the National Weather Service, “A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.”

A tornado warning means a tornado has been seen or indicated by weather radar, and there is “imminent danger to life and property.” Under a tornado warning, people should:

