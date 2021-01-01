Monroe woman rescued after mobile home flips. Tornado watch for Macon, Warner Robins

A woman was rescued from a mobile home after it was flipped when a severe storm moved through Monroe County on Friday afternoon.

Also, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Bibb, Houston and other parts of Middle Georgia.

The watch is expected to remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

The storm that moved through Monroe County about mid-afternoon downed multiple trees on Ga. 18 from Mile Marker 17 up to Ga. 87, said Anna Lewis, public Information coordinator for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

That same storm flipped the mobile home near Ga. 87 and Dames Ferry Road, trapping a woman inside, Lewis said.

The woman was talking to rescuers after she was extricated, said Monroe County Fire Chief and EMA Director Matthew Jackson. A Monroe County volunteer firefighter was credited with getting her out.

“I do know she was talking to them the whole time they were there,” Jackson said.

A possible tornado during the storm has not been confirmed, Jackson said.

“We had reports on the weather service and everything that it was an active tornado,” he said. “But we’ve gotten no reports of anyone actually spotting a funnel cloud or anything.”

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were working to get roads cleared, Jackson said.

“The biggest thing is just all the trees down on the roadways and a handful of wrecks throughout the county,” he said.