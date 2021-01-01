Macon pastors plan to ‘show solidarity’ at Emancipation Proclamation drive-in rally

Saint Paul AME Church has hosted multiple events from passing out food to providing COVID-19 testing. Special to The Telegraph

A celebration of freedom will take place on New Year’s Day at Saint Paul AME Church in Macon.

The church, at 2501 Shurling Drive, along with the Evangelical Ministerial Alliance of Macon and Vicinity is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation Rally on Friday at 2 p.m. to remind the community of its power and encourage people to vote in the runoff election on Jan. 5, said Pastor Kevin Moore.

Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, which freed all of the slaves in the states that seceded from the United States, so Moore said he thought it was the perfect day to celebrate freedom.

“It is a day of celebration, but it is also a day for us to be reminded of our fundamental rights as a citizen, and that is to go out and cast our vote,” he said.

The event will be a drive-in rally, and participants will sing the freedom hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as well as listen to several clergymen speak including Bishop Reginald Jackson. They have called for 100 clergy to be at the event.

“We really want to show solidarity, and that’s the main thing because if the clergy isn’t together in the city, then how can we expect the citizens to be,” he said.

The speeches will be transmitted on the radio so people won’t have to leave their vehicles, he said.

“I really want us to take this seriously, as a community, you know we are in an interesting place right now in America,” he said. “We as Americans have always overcome our differences; and if you were to look at the history of America, America has always improved as it has gone along and I believe that this is a part of that antithesis that’s going to bring us together. I think it’s going to be a blessing for us in the long run, but we have to be a part of the history on this end.”