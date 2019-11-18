Man killed in weekend car crash in Monroe County

A man was killed Saturday in a car wreck in southwestern Monroe County when the car he was a passenger in pulled out in front of another car, the authorities said.

According to a Sunday news release from the Monroe Sheriff’s Office, which included few details, the victim was William Stallings, who died about nine hours after the noon-hour crash on Ga. 74.

The news release said Stallings was riding in a Ford Edge driven by his wife, Julia, which pulled out in front of a Chevy Camaro at the highway’s intersection with Norwood Street just north of Culloden.

Julia Stallings and the driver of the Camaro were not seriously hurt, the news release said.

