Man killed in weekend car crash in Monroe County
A man was killed Saturday in a car wreck in southwestern Monroe County when the car he was a passenger in pulled out in front of another car, the authorities said.
According to a Sunday news release from the Monroe Sheriff’s Office, which included few details, the victim was William Stallings, who died about nine hours after the noon-hour crash on Ga. 74.
The news release said Stallings was riding in a Ford Edge driven by his wife, Julia, which pulled out in front of a Chevy Camaro at the highway’s intersection with Norwood Street just north of Culloden.
Julia Stallings and the driver of the Camaro were not seriously hurt, the news release said.
