This $15M mansion for sale in Middle Georgia was once a sprawling plantation. Take a look.

About 25 minutes from downtown Macon sits a home that would make HGTV devotees drool.

It’s a multi-million dollar mansion on sprawling property that features amenities like a lake with a waterfall, a cupola-topped copper rotunda, a theater room and Old English style gardens.

And those aren’t even the property’s most extravagant attributes.

The Great Hill Plantation in Bolingbroke (5327 US Highway 41 South) has been listed on the real estate website Zillow for 209 days. The asking price: a cool $15,250,000.

This home was built in 2002 and sits on about 329 acres. It is 13,500 square feet and has 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, according to the listing.

What else will more than $15 million get you?

▪ A round entry foyer

▪ Hardwood, heart pine and mahogany inlay floors

▪ Extensive hand-painted murals

▪ Two-story dining room

▪ A library with mahogany woodwork, top to bottom judge’s paneling

▪ A master suite that includes a fireplace, sitting area and french doors to a private balcony. The suite also includes a bathroom with his and hers vanities, a sunken jacuzzi tub overlooking gardens, a Baroque-inspired hand-painted mural on the vaulted ceiling and a large walk-in mahogany closet with built-ins.

▪ Other features in the home include an elevator, playroom, nanny suite, a second kitchen, theater room, gym, and sauna.

▪ The property also features restored of period buildings such as a storage barn/workshop with room for an RV and a five stall stable with fenced pastureland.

▪ Other features of the property include: a caretaker’s house, stationary deer stands, a basketball/tennis court, lake with a waterfall, a beach and dock with a covered pavilion

The historic Great Hill property was once home to one of the few almost perfectly intact 19th-century plantations in existence, according to Telegraph archives.

The original plantation was built by a Virginia family named Mason. In October 1873, William Wadley, president of the Central Georgia Railroad Company and former Confederate superintendent of railroads, purchased the home and 1,360 acres of land from Mrs. John Cotton for $6,410, according to Telegraph archives. A statue of Wadley is located on the 300 block of 3rd Street in Macon.

Wadley made improvements to the home, and following his death in 1882, a portion of the land was sold. The home and remaining land were renamed Great Hill Place. The Great Hill Place name was first mentioned by The Telegraph in 1903.

Efforts to preserve the home began in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A group of 24 Macon investors purchased the home in 1974 for about $1,241,000. Plans to build an airport on the property failed, and Jimmy Carter once considered the home as the site for his presidential library, according to Telegraph archives.

Tenants came and went. Restoration attempts were halted, and vandals eventually picked apart the house piece by piece. It burned to the ground in 1982. Squatters still used the property, but Telegraph archives don’t mention information about the building of the new home.

The Realtor tasked with selling home, Clay Henderson of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, could not be reached for comment.