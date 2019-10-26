Man shot in the head is Macon’s 20th homicide this year, coroner says

A Macon man shot in the head at the corner of Pebble and Shaw streets Wednesday night has died.

Deontae Rachell, 37, of Macon, was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Friday at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of a person shooting a gun on Pebble Street found the wounded Rachell lying on the ground, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

“It was reported that there was an altercation between neighbors and during the altercation one subject pulled a pistol and shot the other,” the release said.

Teondrious Deon Johnson, 36, of Macon, was detained shortly after the shooting, taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning, and charged with aggravated assault, according to the release.

Johnson is being held in the Bibb County jail without bond. The charge against Johnson is expected to be upgraded to murder, said Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Sean DeFoe.

Rachell’s death marks the 20th homicide this year in Bibb County, Jones said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.