Homicide under investigation in west Macon

A man has died after a shooting incident on Robinson Drive in west Macon.

Quintavius Threatt, 21, was found just before 11 p.m. Friday with a single gunshot wound to his side, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicient Health, where he later died, according to the release.

Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

“They are still investigating the circumstances behind why he got shot,” Howard said.

No one else was injured in the shooting, the release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.