Macon Water Authority says ‘beloved and dependable’ customer service rep is missing

Described as one of Macon Water Authority’s “most beloved and dependable” customer service representatives, Bernard Gibson is missing.

The authority posted on its Facebook page that Gibson hasn’t been seen since the early hours of Monday.

Gibson was last seen driving a black Chevy S-10 pickup with Georgia tag REU4182.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has listed Gibson as missing and is investigating his whereabouts, the post said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed in an email that a missing report has been filed for Gibson. No other information was immediately available from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gibson or his pickup is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.