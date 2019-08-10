Local
Father drowns in pool in Macon. His daughter, 8, stable after trying to save him.
An 8-year-old girl was hospitalized after she attempted to save her father from drowning Saturday at a swimming pool at a Macon apartment complex, the coroner says. The father died.
The father was identified as 39-year-old Roger Dewayne Anthony, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Anthony was a resident of The Arbors apartment complex at 3901 Northside Drive, where the incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m., Jones said.
“He was swimming at the pool ... and started having difficulty,” Jones said. “His 8-year-old daughter jumped in to try to save him.”
CPR was started by bystanders who apparently pulled them out of the pool.
Anthony was pronounced dead at 2:09 p.m. at Coliseum Northside Hospital, while his daughter was listed in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, Jones said.
