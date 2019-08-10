Father drowns in pool in Macon. His daughter, 8, stable after trying to save him.

Simple steps to “Pool Safely” and prevent accidents this summer Pool Safely Educational video and some of the simple steps that save lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pool Safely Educational video and some of the simple steps that save lives.

An 8-year-old girl was hospitalized after she attempted to save her father from drowning Saturday at a swimming pool at a Macon apartment complex, the coroner says. The father died.

The father was identified as 39-year-old Roger Dewayne Anthony, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Anthony was a resident of The Arbors apartment complex at 3901 Northside Drive, where the incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m., Jones said.

“He was swimming at the pool ... and started having difficulty,” Jones said. “His 8-year-old daughter jumped in to try to save him.”

CPR was started by bystanders who apparently pulled them out of the pool.

Anthony was pronounced dead at 2:09 p.m. at Coliseum Northside Hospital, while his daughter was listed in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, Jones said.