Local This local leadership group is helping bring new features to Ocmulgee Mounds July 31, 2019 02:49 PM

Leadership Macon Class of 2019 announced its class project on July 31, 2019. In partnership with Ocmulgee Mounds, the class will build an outdoor classroom, rebuild a woodland hut and purchase of interactive S.T.E.A.M. Trunks.