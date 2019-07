Local “When he turned her loose, that’s when she got time to get the pistol,” witness says of Perry shooting July 10, 2019 06:39 PM

A 16-year-old boy is dead after a fight with two 16-year-old girls ended when shots rang out. The boy died later at a Macon hospital. Lonnie Womack, 78, of Perry, recounts the shooting that happened on his front porch.