Local 20-year-old dies after being shot in the chest at a Macon gas station July 10, 2019 04:53 PM

Randon Shamar Hogan was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in a private car after the 2:30 p.m. shooting at a Shell gas station located 3750 Mercer University Dr. Wednesday afternoon. Hogan died at the hospital.