Suspect sought in Facebook Marketplace sale gone bad, and other crime news

Aaron Alexander Chambliss, 18, is wanted in connection with an incident in which he allegedly shot at someone during an armed robbery.

Here is a roundup of crime news from the week:

Suspect identified after shots fired in armed robbery

An 18-year-old suspect is accused of selling another teen a phony iPhone, then shooting at him when the buyer tried to get his money back.

The incident happened June 10 but the suspect was identified in a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release sent last week. Aaron Alexander Chambliss is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault and violation of probation.

Jaylan Dumas, 18, contacted Chambliss on Facebook Marketplace about an iPhone X for sale, according to the release. The two met in front of a residence in the 5400 block of Finsbury Road.

When Dumas handed over the money for the phone, he realized it was an older LG phone, not an iPhone. The suspect then ran away and as Dumas chased him, the suspect started shooting at him multiple times with a pistol, the release stated.

Chambliss is described as 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with short hair, a mustache and a light complexion. He is known to frequent the area of Bloomfield Road and Rocky Creek Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Burglary suspect found hiding in Virginia College

Bibb County deputies found a burglary suspect inside Virginia College and are searching for an accomplice.

Deputies were called to the college on Paul Walsh Drive at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release. They found a door had been broken into and began searching the 102,000 square foot building. Officers from Middle Georgia Technical College and Central State Prison assisted in the search.

Deputies found Aaron Scott Keough, 36, of Macon, hiding in the building, the release stated. He was charged with burglary. Investigators identified a second suspect who was allegedly with Keough. Isaiah Matthew Haines Defalco, 20, of Macon, is being sought for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Two shot during argument over money

An argument over money owed led to a woman and her son getting shot last week in Warner Robins.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. Thursday at Lake Vista Apartments. A 56-year-old woman was arguing with the suspect over money owed, and then her 34-year-old son tried to intervene. According to the release, the suspect then began firing and struck the woman and her son, both in the leg, as they tried to flee. The victims were not identified.

The suspect fled in a small white vehicle. He was described as a black male in his 30s, tall and having a beard. The mother and son were both taken to hospitals for treatment and were in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact Detective Tyler DelGiorno at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.