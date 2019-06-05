A parachute jump demo, plus D-Day events in Columbus, Middle Georgia

D-Day veteran recalls the courage of the soldiers at the beaches of Normandy Charles A. Maupin refers to himself as a "D-Day plus one" veteran because the troops of the 175th Infantry Regiment were delayed one day during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. More than 4,400 allied soldiers died on June 6, 1994, known as D-Day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charles A. Maupin refers to himself as a "D-Day plus one" veteran because the troops of the 175th Infantry Regiment were delayed one day during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. More than 4,400 allied soldiers died on June 6, 1994, known as D-Day.

Columbus is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy with a day of festivities Thursday at the National Infantry Museum.

According to the NIM website, events start at 8:45 a.m. with an infantry school graduation on Inouye Field.

“The graduation will feature a performance by the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band, a jump by the Silver Wings Parachute Demonstration Team and a reading of the D-Day prayer by FDR living historian Robert Prater.”

Visitors will be to walk along a recreated street, called World War II Company Street, that showcases life at Fort Benning during the 1940s. Re-enactors will be on site with vintage tanks and vehicles.

A new D-Day display also will open, where guests can explore World War II airborne equipment and listen to a reenactment of the Army’s Battle of Normandy operations brief, followed by a lecture by author Jim Noles, who will also be signing copies of his new book “Undefeated: A Story of Basketball, Battle and West Point’s Perfect 1944 Season.”

A new plaque in commemoration of D-Day outside the World War II Street chapel will be dedicated. World War II movies will also play all day on the big screen theater.

The museum is located at 1775 Legacy Way inside Fort Benning. Call 706-685-5800 for more information about Thursday’s D-Day events.

Other nearby events:

Living history at Little White House

A D-Day 75th Anniversary Commemoration will be held at Roosevelt’s Little White House HIstoric Site in Warm Springs on Saturday.

The event will be from 11-11:45 a.m., where a “living history” will be portrayed by James Fowler acting as President Roosevelt and Robert Anzouni standing in for the U.S. Army Signal Corps.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources website, the briefing “will inform FDR of the successes of D-Day followed by the president leading our nation in a prayer that took place on June 6, 1944 via radio.”

The performance will be held in the theater at 401 Little White House Road. Admission ranges $9-14. Call 706-655-5870 for more information.

Warner Robins AFB

The Museum of Aviation at Warner Robins AFB is holding an anniversary event Thursday.

Activities start at 9:17 a.m. with a salute to WWII veterans by the Warner Robins Heritage Society. The salute will be held in the Nugteren Hangar. Free events throughout the rest of the day include WWII movies, a memorabilia display and access to a B-17G Flying Fortress.

The event is from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with a $7 fee for rides in a virtual reality simulator.

The museum is located at 1942 Heritage Blvd. in Warner Robins.

2019 Maneuver Ball at the Columbus Ironworks Convention and Trade Center

The Manuever Center of Excellence will host the 2019 Manuever Ball and honoring the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 14.

According to the event page, the ball “aims to bring soldiers, their families and the local community together to celebrate the history of Combined Arms Maneuver, the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and the United States Army’s 244th Birthday.”

The night begins at 5 p.m. and includes a cocktail hour, official ceremony and music and dancing. Formal military attire and formal evening wear is required.

Registration ends at 6 p.m. June 6 and tickets range from $53 to $63.

The convention center is located at 801 Front Avenue in Columbus.





