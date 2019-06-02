‘I am very honored.’ A long career led this Forsyth principal to a national award

Special to The Telegraph

After a 15 year career as the principal of a single school and a much longer career in education, Richard Bazemore will receive his due.

Bazemore, the principal at T. G. Scott Elementary School in Forsyth, has been selected to receive the Georgia 2019 National Distinguished Principal award by the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals, according to a news release.

“I am very honored. It’s a humbling experience,” Bazemore said. “It just makes me appreciate more and more what we do as a school every single day.”

In addition to the award, Bazemore received $2,000 through the sponsorship of national K-12 publisher Mentoring Minds. Bazemore will be honored with the award in Washington, D.C., in October, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In 2018, T. G. Scott was named a Georgia Highest Performing Title I Rewards School recognizing the top 5% in the state, according to the release. Bazemore contributes this success to his staff and the parents who support the school.

“Having the great staff and faculty that I have, we’ve been able to get a lot of things done,” he said. “It’s also a reflection on the parents and what they’ve done to support the schools through helping their children.”

Bazemore said he believes in treating others how he likes to be treated.

“It’s a great honor, and it’s a humbling honor, and I could not have done it without the staffs that I’ve had, the staff that I have now and the staff for the future,” Bazemore said. “I couldn’t do the things that I need to do if I didn’t have those things in place and those are the great people who work here.”

2020 National ESEA Distinguished School

Sonny Carter Elementary School is one of two Title I schools in Georgia to be named a 2020 National ESEA Distinguished School by the Georgia Department of Education Division of Federal Programs, according to a news release.

“We are proud of your District’s accomplishments and the exemplary work of your school staff,” wrote State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods in the release.

2019 Georgia FCCLA State Leadership Conference

Houston County Career Academy’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America culinary arts students won two competitions at the 2019 Georgia FCCLA State Leadership Conference and a team also qualified for nationals, according to a news release.

In the Culinary Arts Three Man Team Division, Jaiah Spight, Alexis Rodriguez and Gavin Kiser won a gold medal and will compete at the 2019 FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, according to the release.

Nichelle McKinnies, of Northside High School and Kei’Ayrrien Johnson, of Warner Robins High School, won first place for a food science mystery video called “Digital Delish,” according to the release.