Top 20 salaries for state employees in Georgia: Who makes the most money?

Who’s bringing home big bucks in Georgia? Here are top salaries in the state. These people made the most money out of Georgia's state agencies, boards, authorities and commissions in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These people made the most money out of Georgia's state agencies, boards, authorities and commissions in 2018.

Ever wonder how much money people in state agencies make in Georgia.

The Ledger-Enquirer and Macon Telegraph examined top salaries of employees in Georgia’s state agencies, boards, authorities and commissions in 2018.

Here’s who made the most money in the state last year, according to data from Open Georgia.

1. Charles W. Cary, chief investment officer for Teachers’ Retirement System of Georgia, $884,919.95.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

2. Micheal K. Majure, co-chief investment officer for Teachers’ Retirement System of Georgia, $749,083.35.

3. Thomas A. Hockran, co-chief investment officer for Teachers’ Retirement System of Georgia, $749,083.35.

4. Griffith Vincent Patrick Lynch, executive director of Georgia Ports Authority, $640,915.22.

5. Steven W. Wrigley, chancellor for the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, $515,400.00.

6. Clifford Reagan Pyron, chief commercial officer for Georgia Ports Authority, $447,430.52.

7. Edward McCarthy, chief operating officer for Georgia Ports Authority, $404,546.91.

8. Bambang Cahyono, director of alternative investments for Teachers’ Retirement System of Georgia, $392,749.96.

9. Sherry A. Quarello, chief equity trader for Teachers’ Retirement System of Georgia, $369,499.98.

10. Jimmie Russel Mincey, chief financial officer for Georgia Ports Authority, $368,260.42.

11. Matthew Wolfersberger, director of equities for Teachers’ Retirement System of Georgia, $367,542.56.

12. Clanton C. Shipp, director of equities for Teachers’ Retirement System of Georgia, $361,351.57.

13. Joe Franklin Poe, executive director of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, $355,406.50.

14. Margaret H. Connelly, director of research for Teachers’ Retirement System of Georgia, $337,794.48.

15. Russell R. McMurry, commissioner for the Georgia Department of Transportation, $336,111.05.

16. Anita S. Mikita, forensic psychiatrist for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, $335,442.00.

17. Carl A. Adkins, general manager/dome for the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, $332,846.37.

18. Yonghua Du, physician (board eligible) for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, $325,395.00.

19. Sarita B. Sharma, psychiatrist (board certified) for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, $324,765.96.

20. Bruce Alan Kuzma, senior director of Georgia Ports Authority, $321,254.30.

If you want to see more state salaries, you can search by person, title or organization at Open Georgia.