Cyber defense, education, chemistry and farming: Middle Georgia folks conquer all

Middle Georgia State University has a cyber defense competition team, the Cyber Knights, and they have advanced to the regional level of the 2019 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.
“I was excited,” said Jacob Corley, the team captain. “We were confident going in, but it’s definitely a good feeling to move on to the regionals and get one step closer to going to the nationals.”
Corley said the regional competition consists of different cyber attack scenarios.
“A cyber defense competition is a way where they kind of take the real-world concepts of cyber defense where you’re being attacked by a hacker or somebody who wants to get into your system, and they kind of make a game and competition out of it,” he said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Corley, a senior IT major with a cybersecurity concentration, said the team gets points by keeping its network protected and working. Although the team made it to the regional competition, Corley said he believes this was the first cyber defense competition for most of the team’s members.
He said he is looking forward to gaining more experience at the regional competition.
“Every time I do one of these competitions I learn something new, and I’m looking forward to just hopefully making it to the nationals,” he said.
STAR Students of Bibb County
Mount de Sales Academy seniors Lacie Kunselman and Isabelle Sharon were selected as the Bibb County Student Teacher Achievement Recognition students, according to a press release.
Kunselman chose math teacher Sarah Corum as her STAR teacher, and Sharon chose science teacher Georgia Olson, according to the release.
The two students will compete in the regional competition March 18.
Future Farmers of America awards
Veterans High School FFA students won four awards during the Georgia Career Development Event that will allow them to move on to the National FFA Convention, according to a press release.
Two Veteran High students won individual awards at the competition on Feb. 9 at Fort Valley State University, and teams from Veterans High won first place in agriculture sales and second place in floriculture, according to the release.
The agriculture sales team included Sydney Smith, Hannah Sieg, Makayla Bembry and Bryce Wood, and Sieg also won the state highest individual score in this category, according to the release.
The floriculture team included Carmen Mueller, Bailee Davidson, Triston French and Rileigh Kimball, and Kimball was the third highest scorer in this category, according to the release.
The national competition will be held in October in Indianapolis.
2019 Snyder Scholar
Mercer University junior Danielle Loving was selected as the 2019 Snyder Scholar at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, according to a press release.
“By receiving this opportunity, I am reminded that hard work does pay off and anything is within my realm of possibilities,” said Loving in the release.
Loving was chosen for the 10-week research program due to her qualifications and dedication to continue her education in organic chemistry, according to the release.
Loving, from Warner Robins, will perform research with Martin Burke, whose research “involves the synthesis and study of small molecules with protein-like functions,” according to the release.
Loving’s research experience involves work in Mercer Professor David Goode’s lab, according to the release.
“I’m very proud of Danielle,” said Goode, in the release. “She is an excellent and hard-working student in both the classroom and the research laboratory. I know that being a Snyder Scholar is just the first of many accolades Danielle will achieve in her career as an organic chemist.”
Comments