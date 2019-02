Macon firefighters battle multiple arson fires

February 15, 2019

Macon-Bibb County firefighters battled two fires at the same house on Grants Chapel Alley early Feb. 15, 2019, and other suspicious blazes at 2441 Thrasher Ave. late on Feb, 14, and on Short Street at Clark’s Lane in Fort Hill on Feb. 12.