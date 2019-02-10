People rally to help Crystal Lake evacuees as work continues

A wide range of people and organizations came together over the weekend to help those displaced by the evacuation of the Crystal Lake Apartments.
Work on the apartments to correct safety issues that caused the evacuation was not completed Sunday, according to a Macon-Bibb County news release, and the evacuation order remained in place.
Meanwhile, a group of people and organizations have raised $3,900 for hotels rooms that are paid up through Monday, said Sheknita Davis, one of the organizers. The money has paid for 14 rooms for 15 adults and 22 children, she said Sunday evening. She said it was enough for everyone seeking a place to stay.
“It’s one of the most beautiful things,” she said. “Sometimes we hear so much negative about our community but this is one of the times when we get a chance to show we really do care about one another. People came together very quickly to make sure people were not sleeping on cots.”
Donations are still being sought because it’s not certain when the issues will be resolved and the residents allowed to return. She said if there is money left over when the residents return, it will be given to the residents to cover losses such as spoiled food.
Anyone who would like to donate can call Davis at 478-254-0060 or Dominique Johnson 478-227-0796.
About 70 residents were ordered to evacuate Friday after the fire department declared the building unsafe due to issues that included electrical and life safety systems that were not operating.
