Rock Candy Tours relaunching ‘A Taste of Macon Music History.’ Here’s a sneak peek.

The Macon Visitor Center’s van moseyed around downtown with Jessica Walden telling stories of Otis Redding and The Allman Brothers Band to its passengers on Saturday afternoon.
Walden, co-owner of Rock Candy Tours, gave a tour called A Taste of Macon Music History, which included a visit to some of the most notorious restaurants in Macon’s music history.
“We were able to weave in the narrative about Macon’s amazing music history, but also just take time to enjoy this really burgeoning restaurant scene we have here in downtown,” Walden said.
The tour lasts two and a half hours and includes stops at H&H Soul Food Restaurant, The Rookery, Dovetail, Downtown Grill, Fatty’s Pizza and Tic Toc Room.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“We’re just trying to build up good partnerships with this so we can offer it to the public and continue offering it,” Walden said.
She said there are three more tours scheduled. The one that will be held on Feb. 9 is sold out, but reservations for the tours on March 2 and March 9 can be made at Rock Candy Tours’ website.
Evelyn Merk, a passenger on the tour, said although she knew most of the history on the tour because she grew up in the area, she still learned some new things.
“I enjoyed the tour. I think everybody should give it a try,” she said. “The food was all good.”
The tour costs $50. People can purchase gift certificates to the tour and also have an option to sponsor a musician to take the tour, Walden said.
“We really look forward to sharing Macon music history with you, this time with a side of supper,” Walden said. “We hope to change it up and just make it something that when you got people coming to town you can really get a true sample of Macon music history and our local dining options.”
Comments