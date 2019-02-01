Are you having trouble tracking down the new shingles vaccine? Here’s why

A nationwide shortage of a new shingles vaccine has hit Middle Georgia.
Interest is so great for the highly effective vaccine that manufacturers can’t keep up. It’s nearly impossible to track down a dose, even in Middle Georgia’s largest cities.
“The demand for the vaccine has increased dramatically compared to what they were expecting and what we used to give years ago. So, it’s simply a supply and demand issue,” said Christopher Doll, medication safety officer for Navicent Health.
The new vaccine, Shingrix, prevents 90 percent of shingles cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An older shingles shot, Zostavax, reduces patients’ shingles risk by only 51 percent.
Multiple studies have found the new vaccine prevents shingles at higher rates than Zostavax, which has been in use since 2006. The CDC has endorsed Shingrix as its preferred shingles vaccine and recommends that all adults 50 years and above get the two-dose shot.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Shingrix in the fall of 2017, and it’s quickly flown off the shelves. Adults across the country have swarmed their local pharmacies, physicians’ offices and health departments in search of the serum, which has been on back order for months.
At least 7 million Americans have already received Shingrix since it hit the U.S. market in 2018, a representative for pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline told The Telegraph in an email. Shingrix surpassed Zostavax’s total 2017 vaccinations within the first half of last year.
The vaccine’s manufacturer plans to ramp up production for 2019. In the meantime, consumers will have to wait.
When Houston County resident Thomas Fibbe first learned about the vaccine, he couldn’t wait to get himself and his wife immunized.
“It was advertised all the time on TV. It was recommended by the doctor, recommended by the pharmacist,” he said.
The couple received the first half of the two-dose vaccine a few months ago, but when it came time for their second shot, they couldn’t find it anywhere. Fibbe called several nearby Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies, but no one seemed to have Shingrix in stock. Even his brother in Mobile, Alabama, couldn’t track it down.
The Telegraph reached out to a dozen Middle Georgia pharmacies that offer immunizations and found only four had Shingrix shots on hand. No pharmacy had more than 10 injections in stock.
One Walgreens in Macon had a two-page long waitlist.
“It’s just a frustrating situation that we’re all experiencing,” said Dr. Rana Munna, an internal medicine doctor at Coliseum Medical Centers who often administers immunizations to her patients.
Four or five of Munna’s patients request Shingrix each week, she said. It’s difficult to tell them the vaccine isn’t available.
Shingles is a debilitating virus that should be avoided at all costs, Munna said. The infection can cause painful rashes, fever, headache, sensitivity to light or fatigue, according to Mayo Clinic.
About a third of Americans develop shingles at some point in their lifetime, the CDC reports. Anyone diagnosed with chicken pox as a child is at risk.
Older adults are more likely to contract the virus, Munna said, as their immune systems lose strength over time. She worries an extended vaccine shortage could result in more shingles outbreaks.
Doll said patients who have already experienced one bout of shingles face the greatest risk. Their propensity to get the virus again is higher than that of the average person, he said.
Some health care providers have decided to prioritize such patients when doses of the vaccine become available. Those who have already received the first shot are also often given priority, since GlaxoSmithKline recommends the second shot be administered between two and six months later.
Preliminary data suggests about 75 percent of people who received the first dose of Shingrix also received the second, GlaxoSmithKline publicist Sean Clements told The Telegraph. Further research has not yet revealed if the shortage has affected the two-dose completion rate.
The company is working to increase its manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for Shingrix and just received FDA approval to produce more doses for the U.S. market at one of its facilities in France, Clements said. It takes six to nine months to produce the injection, he said, and the manufacturer plans to increase its shipments once doses are ready.
Until then, the manufacturer has urged consumers to be patient.
“Product will be available. The company has assured us of that,” Doll has told Navicent Health patients. “And once the product is available, you know, we’ll do our best to help take care of you.”
Fibbe got a call from the Warner Robins Walgreens on Watson Boulevard last week when a shipment of Shingrix arrived and rushed over with his wife. He didn’t want to miss his chance to get the second dose of the vaccine before his six months ran out.
But he wonders what will happen to patients across the country who aren’t as lucky.
One of the pharmacies he called during his search for Shingrix told him it had 40 names on its waiting list and only seven vials of serum.
“What are your chances of finishing up your series of shots?” he said.
Samantha Max is a Report for America corps member and reports for The Telegraph with support from the News/CoLab at Arizona State University. Follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/smax1996 and on Twitter @samanthaellimax. You can also join her Facebook group. Learn more about Report for America at www.reportforamerica.org.
