Shots fired into home, woman struck multiple times

By Wayne Crenshaw

December 29, 2018 01:56 PM

A woman was struck multiple times when someone fired shots into her home early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 1156 Carroll St. at about 5:12 a.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. The victim, Margaton Dudley, 43, is in stable condition at a local hospital, the release said.

There is no information on a suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

