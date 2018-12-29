Shots fired into home, woman struck multiple times

A woman was struck multiple times when someone fired shots into her home early Saturday morning.
The incident happened at 1156 Carroll St. at about 5:12 a.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. The victim, Margaton Dudley, 43, is in stable condition at a local hospital, the release said.
There is no information on a suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
