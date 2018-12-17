Macon couple killed in Baldwin crash

A husband and wife were killed in Baldwin County on Sunday when their pickup collided with a tractor trailer.
A release from the Georgia State Patrol public information office identified the victims as John and Joan Woodford, both 71, of Macon. The accident happened at 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 243 and Ga. 112.
A Howard Sheppard Company tractor trailer traveling south on Ga. 112 ran the stop sign at the Ga. 243 intersection and was struck in the left side by the Woodford’s Ford F-150, the release stated. The tractor trailer, driven by Reginald B. Renfroe, 30, of Milledgeville, overturned on the pickup.
The email did not state whether any charges are pending but said the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is conducting a follow-up investigation.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments