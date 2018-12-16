Man shot dead in downtown Macon, another wounded

A man was shot dead in downtown Macon early Sunday and another was wounded.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the incident happened at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Raffield Tire Company at Martin Luther King Drive and Poplar Street. The men were found between two cars.
He identified the deceased as Danny Thomas Causey, 33, of Macon. His friend, Terry Warren, 31, of Macon, was shot multiple times and is in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
It is the 37th homicide of the year in Macon. No further information about what happened was available.
